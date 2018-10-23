The New Orleans Saints have been looking for a cornerback on the trader’s market, and it looks like they’ve found one: Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple.

The Saints gave the Giants a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh round choice in 2020 for Apple.

Apple’s career with the Giants has been rocky at best, but he’s still a super-athletic young guy with playmaking upside. With the Saints picking him up this early in the week, he’s very likely to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 28.

This is now the third former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back on the Saints’ roster: Apple, a 2016 first round draft pick, now rejoins Marshon Lattimore (a 2017 first rounder) and Vonn Bell (a 2016 second rounder). Those are some good influences to have, not to mention position coach Aaron Glenn.

