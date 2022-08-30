New Orleans Saints trade Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the focus shifted to trade Gardner-Johnson after extension talks broke down.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.

The shocking trade was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport says the focus shifted to trade Gardner-Johnson after extension talks broke down.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Saints will send Gardner-Johnson and their 7th round pick in 2025 to the Eagles for Philly's fifth round pick next year and the lower of the team's two sixth-round picks in 2024.

Gardner-Johnson was drafted by the Saints in 2019. During his three-year career in New Orleans he has made five interceptions, 157 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 28 passes defensed. He played 43 games with the Saints.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Eagles on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Saints are set to open the season against the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter. pic.twitter.com/k6bxvziA84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022