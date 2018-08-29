NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have a new QB behind Drew Brees: Teddy Bridgewater.

The Saints announced Wednesday, the Jets traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints. Multiple sources are reporting that the Saints gave the Jets a third-round draft pick in return.

Jets informed Teddy Bridgewater that he was being traded to New Orleans this afternoon, before the team left for Thursday’s preseason finale in Philadelphia; Bridgewater then stepped on to the Jets’ bus to say goodbye to his summer teammates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

Quarterback depth was an issue for the Saints roster. Tom Savage and Taysom Hill were competing for the QB2 spot during the preseason, but both turned in lackluster performances.

Bridgewater signed a 1-year deal with the Jets after working his way back from a devastating knee injury in Minnesota. So far, he's looked good during the preseason, completing 28-of-38 passes and throwing two TDs.

He's also taken 4 sacks, none of which seemed to aggravated his previous injury.

Bridgewater seemed like the Minnesota Vikings QB of the future when they drafted him in the first round in 2014. In 2015, he led the Vikings to an 11-5 record, throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 TDs and 9 interceptions.

He never played in the 2016 season after tearing the ACL in his left leg during practice.

