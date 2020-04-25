The Saints just couldn't leave well enough alone. They spent most of Saturday watching as other teams made picks - since they had none left, but in the final round they traded away next year's 6th round pick for Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens who just may work into a Taysom Hill-type role.

Stevens has been compared to the Saints multi-purpose quarterback/running back/receiver/tight end/special teams star.

“It's unbelievable. I'm at a loss for words," said Stevens. "I couldn't be more thankful for Coach Payton (and) his staff. I'm just incredibly blessed, incredibly thankful for people I have in my life and the Saints for giving me this opportunity.”

Head Coach Sean Payton said the Saints needed a third quarterback to go with Pro Bowler Drew Brees and Hill and now they have one. It still wouldn't be a surprise if another QB came to camp though.

Stevens played for three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Mississippi State for his final year.

He completed 97 of 161 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions last season for State. He also ran 83 times for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

