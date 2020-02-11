Saints trade Kiko Alonso, 5th-round pick for 49ers OLB Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints acquired a new linebacker, trading a 5th-round pick and Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for OLB Kwon Alexander.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the details of the trade.
Alexander has no played since week 5, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins.
Before his injury, Alexander had made 30 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a quarterback hit, a sack and forced fumble this season.
Alonso has not been able to play this season after tearing his ACL during the Saints playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings last season.
