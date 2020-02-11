Saints trade Kiko Alonso, 5th-round pick for 49ers OLB Kwon Alexander

Alonso has not been able to play this season after tearing his ACL during the Saints playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings last season.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints acquired a new linebacker, trading a 5th-round pick and Kiko Alonso to the San Francisco 49ers for OLB Kwon Alexander.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the details of the trade.

Alexander has no played since week 5, when he suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins.

The #Saints are trading LB Kiko Alonso to the #49ers as part of the trade for LB Kwon Alexander, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Before his injury, Alexander had made 30 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a quarterback hit, a sack and forced fumble this season.

Alonso has not been able to play this season after tearing his ACL during the Saints playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings last season.