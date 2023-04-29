Saints trade up and select OL Nick Saldiveri

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints traded up for the first pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to select offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.
The 6 foot 6, 300-pound lineman was a three-year starter at Old Dominion University. Last season he started all 12 games, one at right guard and 11 at right tackle.
Saldiveri was named second-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2022 and honorable mention All-Conference USA in 2021.
The Saints traded the No. 115 pick in the fourth round and its No. 165 pick in the fifth round to Chicago for the first pick of the fourth round.
