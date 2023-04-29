Saints trade up and select OL Nick Saldiveri

Saldiveri was a three-year starter at Old Dominion University.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints traded up for the first pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to select offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri.

The 6 foot 6, 300-pound lineman was a three-year starter at Old Dominion University. Last season he started all 12 games, one at right guard and 11 at right tackle.

Saldiveri was named second-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2022 and honorable mention All-Conference USA in 2021.

The Saints traded the No. 115 pick in the fourth round and its No. 165 pick in the fifth round to Chicago for the first pick of the fourth round.

Just talked with Nick Saldiveri. Quick notes:

- Spoke with the #Saints multiple times at the senior bowl (one to test his football IQ, the other to get to know him)

- Versatile on OL

- Big proponent of "doing things the right way"

- Means more to go to the NFL from Old Dominion — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 29, 2023

A look at the #Saints media room as the pick comes in. New Orleans selects OT Nick Saldiveri from Old Dominion at 103. pic.twitter.com/9gjQZ9vCGo — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 29, 2023

Saldiveri has the flexibility to play guard. Team gets someone in the pipeline who could develop with both guards in the last year of their contracts (Ruiz has a fifth-year option decision coming) https://t.co/6Rfw0QDQ8k — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 29, 2023