Saints trade up to draft WR Chris Olave at No. 11

Olave's production has gone up every year at Ohio State, culminating in an outstanding 2021 stat line of 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints added some serious firepower to their offense Thursday night, drafting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick.

The Saints clearly wanted Olave. They traded up for the No. 11 pick, sending their 16th pick, a third-round and a fourth-round pick to Washington, according to NFL Reporter Albert Breer.

"I talked with the Saints a lot through this draft process. They have a really good coaching staff. It's a really good organization over there," Olave said.

The Saints have a strong connection with Ohio State. They've recent drafted Pete Werner, Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore, who all have major roles on the team.





The Saints still have the 19th overall pick in the first round, which they got in the offseason from a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.