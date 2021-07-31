Saints Training Camp: Day Two; Taysom Hill & Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill has gotten the early first-team reps over the first two days of camp, but Jameis Winston is set to rotate in soon.

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston are set to battle it out in New Orleans Saints Training Camp for the right to be Drew Brees's successor. Taysom Hill has gotten the early first-team reps over the first two days of camp, but Jameis Winston is set to rotate in soon.

Both quarterbacks have been efficient but mechanics, passing depth, decision-making, and much more continue to be under a microscope as the Saints look for their starting QB ahead of the 2021 NFL season.



On the defensive side, Patrick Robinson looks to be ahead at the second cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore, meanwhile, the newly signed Brian Poole takes on a key depth role.

The linebackers Zack Baun and Pete Werner continue to rotate next to Demario Davis and the defensive line is already producing some standouts including Noah Spence and an early look at first-round draft pick Payton Turner.



As Saints camp continues, pads are set to come on at the top of next week. On Saturday, they'll be back in helmets and shells with fans expected to be in attendance.

Some veterans are already starting to stand out, including newly signed wide receiver Chris Hogan, but which experienced player will continue to separate themselves as the young guys get their bearings?