Saints training camp Monday: Pads go on, battles ensue

Doug Mouton and Brooke Kirchhofer break down the battles at camp between the offensive and defensive lines and the receivers and secondary.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — It was the first day of pads in training camp and Doug Mouton and Brooke Kirchhofer said that brought out the battles and a few tempers. The highlight was apparently Ryan Ramczyk pancaking defensive end Payton Turner, who has been a star so far in training camp. Apparently Trevor Penning also had a big battle with Turner.

There were also some spirited battles between receivers and defensive backs with another darling of camp to date, Chris Olave, having a rough outing.

Missing from practice were Marcus Davenport, Taysom Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, who is still out with unspecified personal matters. Receiver Michael Thomas, who has missed the past season and a half, was in pads but didn't face any contact in his battle to return.