Saints have spirited practice in last workout before preseason games

Among those to play Saturday and who should be interesting to watch is offensive rookie and instigator Trevor Penning, who getsa chance to turn his int

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints had their last practice prior to their first preseason game and it was pretty spirited, which Sports Director Doug Mouton and Ricardo Lecompte noted was important because most of the starters are not likely to see much action in that contest.

Doug and Ricardo noted that cornerbacks C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Bradley Roby stood out on the day. The secondary has performed very well in training camp so far.