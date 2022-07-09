Saints vs. Falcons: Four starters on injury report, including Michael Thomas

Three starters, including Thomas, were limited participants, while one starter did not practice.

NEW ORLEANS — The first injury report has been released ahead of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12:00 pm on Sunday, September 11.

First injury report is out #Saints



Michael Thomas was limited in practice today (hamstring)



Tre’Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Landon Young, Tanner Owen (non-injury) did not practice pic.twitter.com/M8GqAUU5Jy — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 7, 2022

Starting wide receiver Michael Thomas was a limited participant (hamstring). Two other starters, center Erik McCoy (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin), were also limited.

Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not practice.

For the Falcons, rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) was a limited participant, and starting tight end Parker Heese (non-injury related-personal) did not practice.