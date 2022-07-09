x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

Saints vs. Falcons: Four starters on injury report, including Michael Thomas

Three starters, including Thomas, were limited participants, while one starter did not practice.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The first injury report has been released ahead of the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 12:00 pm on Sunday, September 11.

Starting wide receiver Michael Thomas was a limited participant (hamstring). Two other starters, center Erik McCoy (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin), were also limited.

Starting cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) did not practice.

For the Falcons, rookie wide receiver Drake London (knee) was a limited participant, and starting tight end Parker Heese (non-injury related-personal) did not practice.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out