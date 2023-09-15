Saints vs. Panthers: Where to watch, betting odds, series history and more

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season wraps with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, starting with the New Orleans Saints at NFC South rival Carolina at 6:15 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season wraps with a Monday Night Football doubleheader, starting with the New Orleans Saints (1-0) facing off against the NFC South rival Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., starting at 6:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints enter the game fresh off a season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans to mark the fifth straight year New Orleans has won in Week 1.

For fans not making the trip to Bank of America Stadium, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN, as well as the following broadcast and subscription streaming services such as Fubo, NFL+, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Saints will be wearing black jerseys with matching black pants, along with traditional gold helmets. According to USA Today's Saints Wire New Orleans is 50-36 (.581) all-time when wearing the "black on black" combination.

Spread: Saints -3

Saints -3 Total O/U: 40

40 Overall series: 29-28 Saints (14-14 at Carolina)

29-28 Saints (14-14 at Carolina) Series streak: 2 Panthers

The Panthers swept the Saints last year and have won three of the past four regular-season matchups.

The second game features AFC North rivals Cleveland at Pittsburgh at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC.