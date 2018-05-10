Will Lutz has been one of the best kickers in the game this season, making 10 of 11 field goal attempts and all 11 extra point tries. He’s helped lead the high-flying Saints to a 3-1 start, always being reliable after the offense finds the end zone.

His league-leading 41 total points helped earn him NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors for September.

Congrats to @wil_lutz5 on being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month!



Lutz leads the @NFL in points (41).



He is 10-11 (91%) on field goals and a perfect 11-11 on extra points #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/KRFZVdEF0z — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 4, 2018

Assuming the Saints find themselves in some close games late in the season, they’re in good hands with Lutz back there kicking field goals. He’s as consistent as they come, which will be huge down the stretch.

