NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have navigated the first quarter of the schedule 3-1 and now they jump into division play against the Buccaneers in the Superdome.

This match up last year in the Superdome was a shootout, 48-40 to the Bucs, but this year the Saints will have to shut down that Buccaneers offense if they want to win. Jameis Winston is red hot coming off a 55-40 win against the Rams in which he threw for four touchdowns and 385 yards.

Even more impressive, Winston is perfect against the blitz this year. When teams Blitz the Buccaneers quarterback, he has a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Which means if you’re going to blitz him, he’s going to beat you.

The Saints will need pressure from the front four, and they did get a boost on the D-line with the return of Sheldon Rankins. Rankins returned against Dallas from an Achilles injury he suffered last season. It will take time to get back to full strength after spending 8 months away from football, but he seems ready. Rankins played 38 snaps against the Cowboys and looked good in his return.

On the offensive end, Teddy Bridgewater has been effective (he’s 2-0 afterall), but everyone wants to see this offense open up and take more shots down the field. If the Buccaneers can put up points like they did last week, and last season against the Saints, we’ll need it.

It doesn’t help that this Bucs defense is really good. They’re No. 1 in the NFL against the run this season, allowing under 60 yards per game. If any running back can break that trend though, it’s Alvin Kamara. If we want a balanced attack Sunday, we’ll need him to be at his best.