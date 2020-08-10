Saints will not evacuate ahead of Delta, Chargers game set for Monday, report says

But as Delta moved into the Gulf of Mexico, predictions became more accurate and focused the storm's likely path to the west of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta, instead opting to stay in the city for a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday because Delta has shifted west in recent tracks.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the decision was made Wednesday by team officials watching the storm.

As of the 4 p.m. update from the National Weather Service, Delta was about 580 miles south of Louisiana, moving northwest at 17 mph. At its height, it was a powerful Category 4 storm with no clear track as to where it would land over Louisiana.

But as Delta moved into the Gulf of Mexico, predictions became more accurate and focused the storm's likely path to the west of New Orleans.

The Saints-Chargers game would have been held in Indianapolis if the team had decided to evacuate.

LSU had already decided to move from a home game in Tiger Stadium to a Missouri field for their Saturday game against Missouri.

