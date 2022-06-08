Saints Camp: Jameis Winston leaves practice after injuring his foot

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston injured his foot during Monday's training camp practice.
Head coach Dennis Allen said Winston "tweaked his foot" during seven-on-seven scrimmage period. He did not return to team drills after the injury.
"He kinda tweaked his foot a lil' bit. He went in for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," Allen said practice.
It is unclear how serious Winston's injury is.
Winston missed much of the 2021 season after he suffered a torn ACL in New Orleans' week eight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints' two other quarterback options are Andy Dalton and Ian Book.
