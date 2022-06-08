Saints Camp: Jameis Winston leaves practice after injuring his foot

"He (Winston) kinda tweaked his foot a lil bit. He went for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," Dennis Allen said after practice.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston injured his foot during Monday's training camp practice.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Winston "tweaked his foot" during seven-on-seven scrimmage period. He did not return to team drills after the injury.

It is unclear how serious Winston's injury is.

Winston missed much of the 2021 season after he suffered a torn ACL in New Orleans' week eight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints' two other quarterback options are Andy Dalton and Ian Book.

Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston tweaked his foot a little bit during 7v7. He did not return to team drills after that and went to get evaluated #Saints — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 8, 2022