x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

Saints Camp: Jameis Winston leaves practice after injuring his foot

"He (Winston) kinda tweaked his foot a lil bit. He went for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," Dennis Allen said after practice.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston injured his foot during Monday's training camp practice.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Winston "tweaked his foot" during seven-on-seven scrimmage period. He did not return to team drills after the injury.

"He kinda tweaked his foot a lil' bit. He went in for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," Allen said practice.

It is unclear how serious Winston's injury is.

Winston missed much of the 2021 season after he suffered a torn ACL in New Orleans' week eight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints' two other quarterback options are Andy Dalton and Ian Book.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out