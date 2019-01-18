NEW ORLEANS — One rookie receiver will be out and another veteran target is questionable to play for the Saints in Sunday's NFC championship game.

On Friday, The Saints released their final injury report ahead of their home match up against the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood will not play due to a calf injury. Tight end Ben Watson is listed as 'questionable' for illness as he battles appendicitis, according to an ESPN report.

Both offensive targets did not practice this Wednesday or Thursday, with Kirkwood missing Friday's practice completely as well while Watson was limited.

In some better news, three other Saints players who were limited for practice on Wednesday — guard Andrus Peat, tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Max Unger — all had full practices on Thursday and Friday and are listed to play on Sunday.

Although Kirkwood, the undrafted rookie out of Temple University, only had eight yards in the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 13, he caught the black and gold's first touchdown of the game after they went down 14-0 in the first quarter.

Watson, the 14-year veteran, had just one catch for 12 yards in last week's divisional round.

Kirkwood has 13 receptions this season for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Watson has notched 36 catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints will kickoff against the Rams at 2:05 on Sunday.

