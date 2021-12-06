New Orleans Saints' Saintsations gets a new name

The NFL team shared on social media on Monday that the new name for its entertainment team will now be known as the "Saints Cheer Krewe."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints cheerleading squad - formerly known as the Saintsations - has a new name.

"We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region's best dancer's cheerleaders and stunters!" a tweet on the Saints' official Twitter account said. "With the help of our fans, this team will now be known as the Saints Cheer Krewe powered by Entergy."

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported in September that the Saints were merging its Saintsations cheerleaders, Black & Gold Patrol sign wavers, and other entertainment employees into the new team. The public was asked to submit their suggestions for the 48-person crew.

