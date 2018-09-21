New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has only been in town for three weeks, but Saints head coach Sean Payton has already seen enough to give the 25-year old a vote of confidence.

Payton briefly discussed Bridgewater’s acclimation to New Orleans and a new offense during Thursday’s media availability, complimenting the former first round draft pick on what he’s shown from the mental side of football. Here’s what Payton had to say to local media:

“He’s doing well. I’m pleased. We’re pleased. He was our backup Week One. He’s a quick study and I think the (quarterback) room’s doing well. I think right away, you can tell he got comfortable with what we’re calling things, protections.”

Picking up the nomenclature of such a complicated offense is nothing to blow off, and it’s telling that Bridgewater already surpassed Taysom Hill as the first man up after Drew Brees in the season-opener. Other quarterbacks – Tom Savage, Garrett Grayson, and Sean Canfield, just to name a few – have come and left Airline Drive with less praise than Payton offered Bridgewater in about six sentences Thursday morning.

It remains to be seen whether Bridgewater will stick around when his contract expires in about six months. For now, Saints fans should feel encouraged by what Payton has expressed here publicly and that some hand-washing has already gone down when Bridgewater agreed to a contract restructure after just a week on the job.

