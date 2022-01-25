Live @ 3 PM: Saints coach Sean Payton set to announce retirement, reports say

What's next for the Saints' former head coach is still unknown.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints Head Coach Sean Payton is set to announce his retirement this afternoon at 3 p.m., according to reports from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

WWL-TV will carry the press conference live in this story and on air.

Widespread speculation that Payton may not return to the Saints started last week. There is no word on what he will be doing next year.

"It is my understanding that it won't be to take another job in the NFL," said WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton. "This was the greatest era of Saints football."

Mouton said that Payton wanted time away after a very tough 2021 season that saw him play his first season without future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees and suffer an incredible amount of injuries that caused the team to play at a weakened status most of the season.

"The golden era of Saints football is not over," said Mouton, who added that only the Kansas City Chiefs have won more games in the past five years.

Speculation on a replacement for Payton will center on defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who manned the sideline when Payton was out for a game due to COVID protocols and who is largely credited with the team's defensive surge the past few years.

Allen was set to interview for some head coaching jobs and perhaps the Saints sensed some urgency in not letting Allen get away if Payton decided not to return.

"This is a franchise-altering day for the Saints," said Underhill, who said that Payton would be a hot commodity by broadcast networks if he wants to move to the broadcast booth.