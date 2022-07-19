Sean Payton says he believes he'll be an NFL head coach again

The 58-year-old stepped down as Saints head coach in January, with Dennis Allen being named his successor.

NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton resigned from his role as Saints head coach seven months ago, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the former coach is already under the belief that he may be back running on an NFL sideline in short order.

“Ultimately, do I think I’ll get back in? Sure,” Payton said in an interview with USA Today.

“There’s no way to predict who that club might be. Usually, there are about six openings every year. If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors.”

After departing the Saints in January, Payton landed a broadcasting job with Fox Sports. He’s slated to work on both of the network's pregame shows, alternating weeks with former coach Jimmy Johnson on Fox NFL Sunday while appearing each week on Fox NFL Kickoff.

“I’m really excited about Fox and working with the crew,” Payton said. “It’s going to be a great experience. I’m looking forward to being on the other side.”

While with the Saints, Payton won Super Bowl 44 and seven NFC South division titles. He is by far the winningest coach in Saints history with a record of 152-89. Payton has been considered amongst the NFL's best offensive coaches of all time, with the Saints consistently being amongst the league’s most prolific offenses during his tenure; a feat that would fuel any team's desire to draw him out of retirement.

There were reports that the Miami Dolphins were among a handful of teams (along with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers) interested in Payton but didn’t receive permission from the Saints to talk to him. They settled on former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.