NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Sean Payton says he misspoke when he told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that this was Drew Brees' final year on Tuesday morning's version of 'Get Up!'

Talking to New Orleans media on a conference call in advance of this month's draft, Payton quickly clarified.

"I'm a big dummy. I honestly don't know if it's his last year. And man, that thing blew up on me. I think his plan is to take it year to year."



While on ESPN's show, Payton was talking about Taysom Hill when he said that the team was in a unique position with their starting quarterback in his "final year."

Brees recently signed a two-year deal worth $25 million per season, but recently his contracts have had voidable last years, set up to be friendly to the salary cap.

Payton also talked about the NFL Draft, which the Saints would be holding at Dixie Brewery in New Orleans East.

Payton said some adjustments were being made to the draft, with the 'war room,' that usually includes up to 20 people being scaled back to 6 or 7 at the most.

He also said the club might be more cautious with a player coming off of an injury, because he won't be able to examine them up close.

Payton joked about his own battle with coronavirus, saying he had only mild symptoms. "I'm kind of the guy they all want to sit away from (in meetings)," he joked. "I'm the safest guy in the room."