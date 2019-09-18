NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill will be ready to fill the void left by Drew Brees against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Payton declined to officially announce a replacement in a conference call with reporters Wednesday. Instead, the team will be preparing two quarterbacks to play.

"These guys have been here now for two seasons. It's just taking a step back and looking at what we want to do with those two guys in the game," Payton said.

Payton said he likely won't officially name a starting quarterback before game time, which is typically how he operates. Clearly he wants to make it as difficult as possible for Seattle to prepare for his offense.

Brees is scheduled to undergo surgery on his throwing thumb Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

In a text message to news outlets including The Associated Press, Brees says he is "confident in the surgery that will take place" and that he'll dedicate himself to a rehabilitation process to get back to playing as quickly as he can.

Brees' rehabilitation is estimated to take about six weeks, but that timeline could change after surgery. Payton said he would not speculate on the recovery time frame but the team was optimistic.

When asked about putting Brees on Injured Reserve, Payton said, "I don't think that's the plan."

