Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's game

Payton’s absence comes as COVID-19 cases have spiked considerably across the NFL in recent days.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

Payton will miss Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a results.

"Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the December 19th game at Tampa Bay," the Saints announced on Twitter. "Payton will return to coach the December 27th game against the Miami Dolphins."

Coach Payton is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Saints. He will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements to return to the team earlier.

Payton missed the first practice of the week because he felt "under the weather," but had tested negative for COVID-19, according to the team.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2021

Payton’s absence comes as COVID-19 cases have spiked considerably across the NFL in recent days. The Saints had three players out last weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests.