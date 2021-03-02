Sean Payton thinks Drew Brees retirement decision coming soon

In an interview on the CBS Sports ‘Pick Six Podcast’ on Wednesday morning, Payton said that he thinks the announcement will be coming in the next couple of weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ announcement on whether to retire from the NFL or return for another season could be coming in the next couple of weeks, according to coach Sean Payton.

In an interview on the CBS Sports ‘Pick Six Podcast’ on Wednesday morning, Payton said that he thinks the announcement will be coming soon.

“I think that’s something that, within the next week, week and a half, that he’s going to address and announce,” Payton told host Will Brinson.

Brees, so far, hasn’t said if the most recent playoff loss was his last game in the NFL. He is coming off statistically his worst playoff performance in a 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay. Brees threw a postseason high three interceptions and amassed a playoff-career-low 134 yards passing.

"I think [an announcement] is coming in the next week or two."@SeanPayton gave @WillBrinson the latest on Drew Brees' future with the Saints. pic.twitter.com/qLPw1Fd6Wb — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) February 3, 2021

Brees says he wants to give himself an opportunity to think about the season like he did last year before he makes a final decision on whether to retire. He has not discussed playing beyond this season.

Brees has played 20 seasons, and 15 with New Orleans. He is the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing.

