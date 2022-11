Payton will be the third guest after country music star Luke Bryan and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints' former head coach Sean Payton will join Payton and Eli Manning on Monday night during the ManningCast, according to Omaha Productions.

The ManningCast will start at 7:13 CT on ESPN2.

The 3-5 Saints are hosting the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens in the Caesars Superdome.