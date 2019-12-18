NEW ORLEANS — Seven New Orleans Saints players have been selected for the Pro Bowl, NFL.com reported Tuesday, more than any other NFC team.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will be held at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 26. Kick off will be at 2 p.m.

Pro Bowl Saints players include quarterback Drew Brees, who broke the NFL's all-time passing touchdown record Monday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) runs off the field after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 34-7 in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Brees broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, and the all-time single game completion percentage as well. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

One of Brees' main targets on the field, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is marked as a starter for the Pro Bowl. Thomas, who's had 133 receptions, 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns, averaged almost 111 yards a game this season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead is also on the list.

Kicker Wil Lutz, return specialist Deonte Harris, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and defensive end Cameron Jordan are all marked to start in Orlando.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

