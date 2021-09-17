Seven Saints coaches will miss Panthers game due to COVID-19 protocol

The seven coaches missing Sunday's game all tested positive for COVID-19 after the team's week one win against the Packers.

NEW ORLEANS — Seven Saints assistant coaches will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Those coaches are:

Jim Chaney (offensive analyst)

Declan Doyle (offensive assistant)

Phil Galiano (assistant special teams)

Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers)

Brendan Nugent (offensive line)

Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends)

Joel Thomas (running backs)

Johnson's, Nugent's and Thomas' responsibilities have been divided among other offensive staff, according to the Saints.

That leaves just head coach Sean Payton, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, QB coach Ronald Curry, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief and offensive assistants Kevin Petry and DJ Williams on the offensive side of the coaching staff.

The seven coaches missing Sunday's game all tested positive for COVID-19 after the team's week one win against the Packers. The coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 are all vaccinated.

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols required them to test negative for COVID-19 twice before they could join the team in Carolina.

Over 90 percent of NFL players are vaccinated and the Saints roster has one of the highest rates for a team in the league. In late June MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Saints were one the first teams to cross the 85% threshold for player vaccinations.