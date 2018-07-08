The New Orleans Saints released an initial depth chart Monday with some curious listings. This depth chart should only be trusted as far as you can throw it (feel free to print it off and make a paper airplane) – look no further than the depth chart released this time last year.

Anyway, there’s a few things we can maybe glean from this. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara are, unsurprisingly, listed as co-starters at running back. The same was true last season with Ingram and Adrian Peterson before New Orleans realized what they had in the Ingram-Kamara tandem.

We see that co-starter distinction used again at defensive tackle for Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata, who are considered a pair of young, rising talents among the NFL’s interior pass rushers. While Rankins has the stronger draft pedigree (he was selected in the 2016 draft’s first round, while the Saints traded up in the fourth round that year to get Onyemata) he should absolutely be competing with Onyemata for starting reps.

Things get interesting at linebacker, where free agent signee and training camp beast Demario Davis is slated in at weakside. Manti Te’o is listed as the middle spot, which is where he played well last season after A.J. Klein was lost to injury. Davis has proven to be a skilled defender in pass coverage, excelling at making plays in space. Klein is moved closer to the line of scrimmage at strongside linebacker, ahead of Hau’oli Kikaha (who has moved back to linebacker after trying out at defensive end last season).

Back on offense, we can see the first and second offensive line units taking shape. Last year’s starting five – Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford, and Ryan Ramczyk – are locked in while newcomers Michael Ola and Jermon Bushrod jostle for reps. Cameron Tom is the backup center but has not been practicing due to a shoulder injury from early in camp; Will Clapp and Josh LeRibeus have been training there in his place.

You’ll notice several players were waived recently but are still listed on the roster: wide receiver Brandon Coleman and offensive lineman John Fullington. Sean Payton indicated either of them could return later in the season after clearing medically, but for now New Orleans needs those roster spots.

Anyway, take all of this with a healthy grain of salt. The Saints may list someone at a particular spot on this depth chart, but it may not be where they end up against the Jaguars later this week. It’s almost certainly going to change between now and the regular season. Let’s just hurry up and get to the game.

