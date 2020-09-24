Some Saints fans will return to Superdome Sunday to test COVID procedures

There will be limited concessions available, however, no alcohol will be served.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints plan to host 750 family members of players, coaches, and staff at this weekend’s Green Bay Packers game on Sunday to test health and safety protocols before more fans can return to games.

A statement from the team on Thursday said it will be a “strict test” of health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing, and other health and safety enhancements. The team said facemasks will be required and all of those participating will sit in the West Plaza sideline.

There will be limited concessions available, however, no alcohol will be served.

The organization says the test has been approved by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“This is open only to immediate family, allowing us to test our procedures while allowing us to have a firm handle on who is attending for the purposes of safety and tracing,” the statement from the team said. “Our goal is to use this strict test so that we can host as many fans as allowed based on local and state guidelines as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, Cantrell said she would not allow fans into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for any games through the end of September.

