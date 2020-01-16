NEW ORLEANS — Jay Quinlan has hope thanks to Steve Gleason.

Hope that his life won't be limited to the 2-to-5 years doctors expect for an ALS patient.

"Well obviously, Steve shows those of us diagnosed that's not necessarily the case," Quinlan said.

The former high profile prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's office in New Orleans was diagnosed with ALS in August 2016.

Gleason's had the disease since 2011.

"They've given us countless ways to deal with ALS on a day to day basis," Quinlan said.

Quinlan's wife Stephanie said one of the first calls they made after the ALS diagnosis was to Team Gleason, the foundation set up by the former New Orleans Saints safety.

Since then, Gleason and his foundation have provided information,support and technical assistance to the Quinlan family.

"I cannot image the number of ALS patients and their families who would have just been adrift without the guidance of Steve Gleason and his team," Stephanie Quinlan said.

Despite his physical limitations, Jay Quinlan was able to watch LSU win the national championship in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Monday night.

"Steve is big on technology," Stephanie Quinlan said. "He has really pushed researchers and developers to develop the technology that can enable ALS patients to live better lives."

Gleason is also an inspiration to Dr. Nicholas Bazan, Director of the Neuroscience Center at LSU Health New Orleans.

"He has been an exemplary patient with tremendous strength," Bazan said.

Bazan and his team of brain researchers met with Gleason.

"What he gave us was an example of somebody very unique and very important as a human being affected by ALS," Bazan said. "To me it was remarkable when I met with him was in spite of his decay to see how positive he was and how interested he was in what we were doing. It was really remarkable."

Families dealing with ALS feed on Steve Gleason's positive attitude. Gleason's message of "No White Flags" has clearly resonated with the Quinlan family.

"We're going to beat all the odds and prove all the doctors wrong," Stephanie Quinlan said.

"Those of us with ALS, especially in New Orleans are beyond fortunate to have Steve and his team here to help us," Jay Quinlan said.

