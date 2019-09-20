NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced Friday that the design for Steve Gleason's Congressional Gold Medal had been completed.

Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that awards former Saints special teams standout the nation's highest civilian honor for his tireless pursuit of a cure for the disabling disease ALS.

Cassidy's office said the senator is now working with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to finalize a date for Gleason to receive the medal. The ceremony will likely be in 2020.

Gleason reportedly worked closely with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee on the design. The front shows Gleason in a New Orleans Saints jersey raising his fist into the air. The back of the design shows an alpine forest and stream (a nod to his native state of Washington) along with the letters "Keep Exploring."

“Steve deserves the award. He is a representative not just of himself but of the entire community of Americans who overcome adversity to make something positive out of something that could be terrible,” Cassidy said.

Gleason made perhaps the most momentous play in the team's history in the Superdome with a blocked punt in 2006 that spurred the Saints to victory in the first game back home after Hurricane Katrina.

The medal will be forged by the U.S. Mint. NFL.com says that no NFL player has ever received the honor.

