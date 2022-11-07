Struggling Saints offense can't get much going in 27-13 loss to Ravens

The Saints couldn't muster much offense and even worse, suffered a few injuries to key defensive players during the game.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter of their 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday night.

Andy Dalton struggled again, as he completed 19 of 29 passing attempts for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and was sacked four times.

The Saints' offense only got one first down in their first four possessions. Two red zone trips in the second and third quarters only resulted in two field goals.

Turnovers rocked their ugly head again, as Dalton had an interception called back due to a penalty in the first half and an interception at the Saints' 22-yard line in the fourth quarter that lead to an easy touchdown by the Ravens.

The defense held Lamar Jackson to just 133 passing yards and one touchdown and sacked the former MVP three times.

But New Orleans couldn't stop Baltimore's multi-faceted rushing attack. Jackson carried the ball 11 times for 82 yards and running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

The Saints, on the other hand, only managed 48 rushing yards as a team.

To make matters worse, the Saints suffered injuries to key defensive players.

Linebacker Pete Werner was carted off with an ankle injury and defensive end Marcus Davenport walked off the field with a calf injury.

One bright spot for the Saints: Wide Receiver Chris Olave continued his impressive rookie campaign, catching six passes for 71 yards.

The Saints fall to 3-6 on the season but are not out of the running for the NFC South as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are both 4-5.