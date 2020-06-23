Super Bowl XLIV champions Roman Harper, Jahri Evans inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

The pair are the latest Black and Gold Hall of Famers

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints added two more members of their 2009 Super Bowl XLIV squad to the franchise Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Guard Jahri Evans, one of the most decorated offensive lineman in Saints history, and safety Roman Harper, the hard-hitting safety who gave as much back to the New Orleans' community as he did on the field, are the latest two players to enter the team's coveted hall.

Marco Garcia, the longtime Saints Spanish radio broadcaster who helped connect the team to New Orleans' growing Hispanic community, also received the team's Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award.

Evans and Harper follow Reggie Bush and Marques Colston, last year's team media committee picks, into the Hall of Fame. The first Saints hall-of-famers were Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz in 1988.

For more on the careers of these three winners, click here.

More Saints

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play