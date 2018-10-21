New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is bound for the Hall of Fame. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in place to become the heir apparent. So where does that leave reserve quarterback Taysom Hill? Well, if Saints head coach Sean Payton gets his way, Hill may just become the best gadget/utility/do-it-all player in NFL history. Check this film study from Derrik Klassen of Optimum Scouting, with some key excerpts quoted below:

Hill is the Saints’ secret weapon in the red zone and in short-yardage situations. While Hill does get random snaps between the 20s like any other gadget player, Hill’s real value is inside scoring range or when the Saints need to finesse a couple of yards for a first down. Hill typically replaces Drew Brees at quarterback to pose as a run threat while Brees splits out wide.

What is more interesting about the Saints use of Hill is that it is not intended to be some sort of energizer for the offense. Sometimes niche plays and formations can be used to shake up the offense and reinvigorate it when things get stale, but that is not the case with Hill. Hill has played 10 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. It may be odd, but Hill is a legitimate part of the Saints’ offense.

Where things get out of hand with Hill is all the other ways he sees playing time outside of quarterback. Hill can be an H-back, tight end, kick/punt returner, punt fake specialist, and more. Heck, by now, he’s probably covered almost all of the bases. Let’s go through some of the non-quarterback positions Hill has played so far.

It’s very okay to be excited for what could be in store for Hill. The guy seems to provide a new thrill every week, whether it’s converting a surprise punt fake, adding some hot sauce to a two-point attempt, or simply decleating a linebacker on blocking duty. Be sure to read Klassen’s article; it’s a great primer for what Hill has been cooking up Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

