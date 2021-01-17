Taysom Hill out for Sunday Bucs game: Report

Hill's knee injury will keep him off the field as the Saints play to keep their Superbowl dream alive in what could be Drew Brees' final year

NEW ORLEANS — Human Swiss army knife Taysom Hill, the Saints backup quarterback, is likely out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later today, according to a new report.

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater for the NFL Network.

According to the pair, Hill's knee injury will keep him off the field as the Saints play to keep their Superbowl dream alive in what could be Drew Brees' final year in the NFL.

Hill is a utility player, at times acting as QB, running back, and reciever depending on what the team needs at the time. He started in four games while Drew Brees was injured and went 3-1.

Running back Latavius Murray is also unlikely to play. They were both listed as questionable in the last injury report from the team.

The #Saints are not likely to have QB Taysom Hill (knee) or RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) vs the #Bucs, per me and @SlaterNFL. Both practiced only on Friday and were listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.