Report: Taysom Hill appears poised to take over as Saints starting quarterback

Hill was seen taking first team reps at Monday's practice.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints appear to be ready to make a change to ignite a fire under what has been a middling, if not futile offense over the last few weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the Saints are "very likely" to make a change at quarterback for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, with Taysom Hill taking over as starter. Hill will relieve Trevor Siemian, who has started each of the last four games for the Black and Gold, compiling a record of 0-4, throwing nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 57.8% and a cumulative quarterback rating of 85.5.

Siemian saw his first action in 2021 coming in relief of Jameis Winston in the Saints' week 8 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after Winston sustained a torn ACL in the first quarter of the contest.

This will be Hill's second opportunity to helm the Saints offense. Hill's first opportunity came in 2020, in which he went 3-1 with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hill is known around the league more for his ironman abilities to play all over the field rather than his work as a quarterback. Hill also recently signed a 4-year contract extension that could pay him two different rates contingent on what role he plays for the team.