NEW ORLEANS -- Can you even imagine the Saints without Drew Brees, let alone Drew Brees on another team?

New Orleans legendary Quarterback is on the verge of breaking the NFL's all-time passing yards record this Monday in the Superdome, but 12 years ago he was a prized free agent pulled in by the Saints after a shoulder injury ended his career in San Diego.

Here's WWL-TV's report from 12 years ago as the Saints' introduced Drew Brees to New Orleans:

Already it seems this easy going QB will fit right in with the Big Easy.

"Emeril wrote me a little note saying if I became a New Orleans Saints he’d cook me my first meal here," Brees laughed. "So, Emeril, if you’re watching and listening I’ll be expecting that here pretty soon."

Drew may have say on the restaurants, but the big stuff, like where to live, will be left up to his wife Brittany.

"Anything I like and she vetoes, we definitely won’t be getting, but anything she likes and I veto, we might still be getting," Brees joked.

And look for New Orleans newest couple to be seen outside of the football arena. While Drew helps rebuild the Saints, Drew and Brittany will help rebuild their new city.

“When we came here there was such a warmth and such a community feel ... they just really embraced us," Brittany Brees said. "And it was kind of really helped make our mind up that people here are really great.

“Every community, you find that there’s a lot of people that need help," Drew said. "So we’re just going to kind of see where we’re needed."

