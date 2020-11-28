Saints OT Terron Armstead positive for COVID-19, won't play against Broncos Sunday, report says

Schefter called Armstead's benching a "significant loss for New Orleans' offensive line."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead won't be able to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos after testing positive for COIVD-19, according to an ESPN report.

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the news on Twitter, citing unnamed sources close to the team. All members of the team are regularly tested.

A significant loss for New Orleans’ offensive line: Saints’ Pro-Bowl LT Terron Armstead tested positive for COVID and is out for Sunday‘ a game vs. the Broncos, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

COVID has wrought havoc on the 2020 NFL season, with teams forced to cancel practices and move games after positive cases.

The Broncos have also been forced to make COVID-related cuts recently. Two staff members and one player for the team have reportedly contracted coronavirus in the third such outbreak associated with the Colorado team.

But as of Saturday afternoon, the Broncos have had no additional cases.

The Saints are set to play in Denver Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The game is still on schedule as of Saturday.

