Saints OT Terron Armstead positive for COVID-19, won't play against Broncos Sunday, report says

Credit: (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Terron Armstead #72 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after the ruling on the field confirmed fumble recovery by the Saints in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on September 30,2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead won't be able to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos after testing positive for COIVD-19, according to an ESPN report. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the news on Twitter, citing unnamed sources close to the team. All members of the team are regularly tested.

Schefter called Armstead's benching a "significant loss for New Orleans' offensive line." 

COVID has wrought havoc on the 2020 NFL season, with teams forced to cancel practices and move games after positive cases. 

The Broncos have also been forced to make COVID-related cuts recently. Two staff members and one player for the team have reportedly contracted coronavirus in the third such outbreak associated with the Colorado team. 

But as of Saturday afternoon, the Broncos have had no additional cases. 

The Saints are set to play in Denver Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The game is still on schedule as of Saturday. 

