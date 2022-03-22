Terron Armstead signs 5-year deal with Miami Dolphins

The former Saints left tackle was viewed as one of the most coveted free agents available.

MIAMI — The Saints are now in the market to find a new starting tackle.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that left tackle Terron Armstead is joining the Miami Dolphins, signing a 5-year, $87.5 million deal with $43.37 million guaranteed with the AFC East team. The deal makes Armstead one of the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL.

Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowler in nine NFL seasons. He was drafted by the Saints in 2013, and has been the team's starting left tackle since the 2014 season. In that time, he has become one of the most consistent left tackles in the NFL- when he's been able to stay on the field. Injuries have been a defining factor over his last few years with the Saints.

The Saints will now look to regroup and replace Armstead. The idea is that current All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will move over to the left side- for the purposes of protecting right-handed quarterback Jameis Winston's blindside.

The Saints do have internal options, including James Hurst- who filled in on multiple occasions last season while Armstead and Ramczyk were both rehabbing various injuries. There is also a belief that guard Andrus Peat could possible move to tackle, returning to the position he played while in college at Stanford. The 2022 NFL Draft also has a great deal of high level offensive line prospects, many of whom have first round grades according to analysts.