Numb.

Dazed and confused.

Pretty much just like last year about this time.

A year ago in the preseason, the New Orleans Saints’ defense looked tremendous on defense … down right suffocating at times.

Then came the first two weeks of the 2017 regular season and that defense was steamrolled by Minnesota and New England to get the Saints off to yet another 0-2 start.

The defense didn’t look nearly as dominant this August, but how the defense played down the stretch last season gave Saints’ fans hope they wouldn't have to endure a repeat.

Instead, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit looked even worse.

There was virtually no pressure up front.

The linebackers were nowhere to be found on most plays.

And the secondary? Oh, the secondary.

It was supposed to be a strength of the defense. The safeties could not have played any worse and the cornerbacks were manhandled for four quarters.

Considering how highly thought of this unit was entering the season, Sunday’s 48-40 opening loss to Tampa Bay might be the worst defensive performance in the history of this organization.

Veteran journey backup Ryan Fitzpatrick hit on three out of every four passes he threw for 417 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Interceptions?

The Saints’ defensive backs were never close enough to a pass to even think about picking off a pass.

And at times even more devastating than his passing yards was the 36 yards and one touchdown rushing Fitzpatrick delivered.

It was stunning how awful a performance it was.

Last year’s miracle loss in Minneapolis was supposed to motivate this defense. On Sunday, safety Marcus Williams sure didn't appear to have rebounded.

But it wasn’t just one or two players. The entire defense didn’t take good angles and tackled poorly.

As a whole, the defense looked confused and two steps slow … a deer in headlights.

As out of left field as the Miracle in Minneapolis was, Sunday’s effort was even more shocking.

That play in Minnesota was one stupid play at the worst time. Sunday was four quarters of complete ineptitude defensively.

It looked like we all missed the press conference where the Saints left the NFC South to join the Big 12 Conference.

So here we are again - one loss away from a fifth consecutive 0-2 start.

No way this team that so many people had labeled as a prime Super Bowl contender would start off 0-2 again, right?

Well, they’re hosting Cleveland, so that’s automatic win, right?

No, this isn’t college football. You have to earn all of your wins in the NFL. Here’s me yelling it out to everyone who will listen:

NEW ORLEANS IS 4-13 ALL-TIME AGAINST THE BROWNS!!!

AND SEAN PAYTON AND DREW BREES ARE 1-2 AGAINST CLEVELAND!!!

Last year, starting Devante Harris at cornerback was the popular excuse for the defense’s horrible play early on.

Perhaps it’s more about the lack of reps during the preseason. Either way, it doesn't appear Payton has the formula for getting off to a fast start.

The truth is no one really knows for sure why this keeps happening, but somebody better figure something out quickly.

No fan base should ever have to endure five straight 0-2 starts.

