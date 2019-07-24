NEW ORLEANS — Saints Training Camp starts Friday and I've said this before: No NFL team begins the season with a deeper, or more talented roster than than Black and Gold.

But on that roster, there are several guys that are irreplaceable.

So now, my five most indispensable Saints -- Not the five best players but the five you can't do without...

I think picks 1-4 are no-brainers. The debate comes at No. 5...

But first, Honorable Mentions:

I strongly considered Marshon Lattimore and Demario Davis But I think the Saints are deep enough at linebacker and corner back to maybe cover for their absences. Still, They're *both* great layers..

5. Ryan Ramczyk

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during a game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Saints 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

I'm going to go with right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. First of all, Ramczyk has been a terrific player, and entering his third season he should be able to take a step forward.

But he's also been a rock. He rested in Week 16 last year but otherwise he's started 35 out of 35 regular season and playoff games in his two seasons.

The Saints need that.

The team starts camp with, right now, what looks like six offensive linemen capable of being quality starters.

My guess is Nick Easton is your sixth man, but you're going to need at least six. Last year, Andrus Peat played 70 percent of Saints snaps and Terron Armstead played 57 percent.

You're gonna have to move guys around and Ramczyk has to be your rock.

4. Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 4: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Latavius Murray is a good player. Alvin Kamara is a great player.

If you told me I could have any running back in the NFL for this season. I'd consider Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott. But I'd take Kamara.

He's that unique. Good inside the tackles, great in the passing game, and the drop-off after Kamara is huge.

3. Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Nigel Bradham #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The same is true for wide receiver Mike Thomas at No. 3. And given the new Saints offense, with a lot more quicker passes, Thomas is perfectly suited for it.

2. Cameron Jordan

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

I put defensive end Cam Jordan at No. 2 because when opposing teams sit down to figure out how to move the ball against the Saints, they have to start with Jordan.

He's tremendously disruptive and his motor never stops.

And on a defensive line with Sheldon Rankins recovering from an Achilles injury and an unproven Marcus Davenport on the other edge, Jordan must continue to dominate.

1. Drew Brees

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts after a touchdown carry by running back Alvin Kamara, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in New Orleans. Drew Brees is about to play his first game at 40. It's also the biggest game he's played in nine seasons and a Super Bowl is on the line. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

AP

This guy is still No. 1, obviously.

But here's the thing: The Saints don't need the 2011 version of Drew Brees. The 2018 version will do.

To me, 2011 was No. 9's zenith, his apex. His numbers were absurd. But notice the difference with last year's numbers. In 2011, he threw it a lot more, for a lot more yards and touchdowns.

But last year, Brees had a higher completion percentage and significantly fewer interceptions.

The 2018 version of Drew Brees is absolutely still the linchpin in the Saints Super Bowl hopes.

