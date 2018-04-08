NEW ORLEANS - The Saints organization will make history this season with the first-ever male Saintsation joining the team. It's believed they're now the second team in the NFL to have a male dancer join the women cheerleaders on the field.

After months of waiting, the Saintsations finally announced this season's team. An exciting moment for the 33 women who made it, but a historic moment for 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez, the first-ever male dancer to be picked.

We first introduced you to Hernandez in April, he had just arrived in New Orleans from outside Lafayette as a Saintsations' semi-finalist.

"I've been the only boy with a lot of scenarios with dance," he said. "The girls are like my sisters."

A dancer his whole life, trying out was something he couldn't pass up. He wanted to also show others that nothing should stop them from living a dream.

"It's setting a new path it's changing the world and that's exactly what I want to do and hopefully I can open that venue and open that path for other male dancers," he said.

That dream is now a reality. After a rigorous and lengthy tryout process, the Saints sent Eyewitness News a statement:

"We would like congratulate all the members of the 2018 Saintsations and look forward to a great season. We are proud that one of our new members Jesse Hernandez, like all of the other candidates, went through a very rigorous and thorough audition process which was podcast on our digital assets. Jesse was evaluated by a panel of judges that deemed his talents warranted a position on the team." - Ashley Deaton, Senior Director of Saintsations

On Social Media, a mixed reaction.

"He's a great dancer, one of my favorites during tryouts," wrote one supporter.

Others though wrote "ridiculous" and "stupid."

Another person added in part, "Just because it's different doesn't mean it's wrong."

And as the Saints get ready to take the field, Jesse is no doubt doing the same, ready to make history no matter what people have to say about it.

"Because this is the start of a new journey for a lot of people and myself included."

Eyewitness News asked to interview Jesse, but The Saints said they weren't going to make him available at this time.

