It's going to be a rough season for the Saints if they can't get their offense going earlier in games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints' biggest problem this season has been the offense.

Specifically, the offense not showing up until the 4th quarter of games.

That was on display in their 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

In three games this season, the Saints have scored just 13 points before the fourth quarter, but they've scored 38 points in the fourth quarter. That's not a formula for winning football games.

Turnovers are also a massive problem. Winston threw two interceptions. It's been a major part of why the offense can't get into a rhythm.

It's also clear that Winston's injury is bothering him.