NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have gone 2-0 without Drew Brees in spite of an offense that currently ranks 27th in yards per game and 18th in points. The Saints haven't ranked this low in offensive output, if we exclude the 2005 Katrina season, since...the Mike Ditka Era.

It's pretty awful y'all, and by Sean Payton run offensive standards, it's downright abysmal.

Winning is all that matters, but 321 yards and 21 points every week isn't going to cut it. The easy answer is when Drew Brees returns it will magically all be OK because Drew Brees is amazing, so the Saints just need to grin and bear it until #9 is back under center. While there's no doubt Drew as the Saints quarterback will improve the offense dramatically, the Saints have a serious problem even Brees can't fix by himself -- the Saints receivers not named Micheal Thomas are struggling.

The Saints are on pace to have a second straight season where a receiver not named Michael Thomas will not even have 50 catches. Ted Ginn Jr is the only receiver currently on pace to grab more than 20 passes, and without Brees throwing to him, Ginn has caught just 5 balls the last 3 weeks.

The Saints receiver issues aren't helped by the fact the young players they really liked (Tre'Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood) are both injured, but the fact remains behind Michael Thomas the Saints receivers simply aren't NFL quality.

The Saints receiver issues aren't anything new or surprising. The fact that Tommylee Lewis, a guy with 8 catches in 2018, was involved in the biggest no call in NFL history speaks volumes about the lack of decent receivers the Saints have. Teams with quality NFL pass catchers don't run plays in the biggest moment of their season for guys with 8 catches or even have them on the field for that matter. How few was 8 catches in 2018 by Lewis? Taysom Hill had 3 receptions in 2018.

So what's the solution? It's time for Saints general manager Mickey Loomis to do his thing and mortgage some of the future for a receiver. Like right now, ASAP. Besides, what's more fun than an in-season trade? We know the Saints aren't going to collapse without Brees, the NFC is a jumbled mess, and a Super Bowl trip is still very much a possibility. So where could the Saints find a quality receiver and what teams might be willing to make a deal? I'm glad you asked! Let's do some rampant speculation based on nothing but googling some rosters of very bad teams.

1.) AJ Green, Cincinnati Green on the surface looks like the dream receiver addition. Seven Pro Bowl appearances, six 1,000-yard seasons, and he did it all getting thrown the ball by Andy Dalton! Imagine Drew Brees throwing to AJ Green and Michael Thomas?! Fire up the second line and book the tickets to Miami. Hold on a second though -- putting aside Green will be a free agent in 2020 so any trade would likely just be a rental for the rest of 2019 -- Adam Schefter reported Green might not be recovered from his preseason injury until November 10. Working a fully healthy player into Sean Payton's offense would be challenging, adding an injured one seems dicey. The Saints trying to free Green from the disaster that is the 2019 Bengals would be a tremendous humanitarian act though.

2.) DeVante Parker, Miami The Miami Dolphins appear intent on being the worst team in NFL history so why not just go ahead and liquidate any few remaining valuables they have? Is Parker very good? Hard to say, he was a high draft choice. and if the Dolphins want to give him away like they did Kiko Alonso, the Saints should be very interested. Also, it's fun to think of Mickey Loomis treating the Dolphins like his own personal NFL eBay.

3.) Emmanuel Sanders, Denver The Broncos are terrible at 0-4 and even if Denver decides to look to the future and starts trading players for assets, they won't be giving their leading receiver away for peanuts. Sanders has 23 catches for 298 yards and 2 scores. He'd look really great in a Saints uniform and would instantly be the second best receiver on the roster. The cost would probably be a Saints 2020 3rd or 4th round draft choice, but Loomis has never been shy about burning future assets to help the present. Loomis should be calling Broncos general manager John Elway every day until the trade deadline, forcing Elway to block his calls, then Loomis should start Dming him on Twitter. Trade stalking isn't a crime right?

If the Saints could get any of these guys for a 3rd or 4th round draft pick it'd be well worth the risk. The future is unpredictable so why not do everything possible to make the present better? Besides, do you know how amazing a Dianna Russini of ESPN out-of-nowhere, breaking news Saints trade tweet is? As delicious as any po-boy in the city I tell you.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Good As Hell -- Lizzo The Saints have won their first 2 games without Drew Brees and in one of them didn't even score a touchdown. If you aren't feeling good right now you probably need to do something else with your Sundays. Lizzo tell the people how they need to feel right bout now... 'Baby How You Feelin? Feelin Good As Hell' The Games Last Week: 4-1 Season: 12-7-1

New Orleans (-3.5) vs Tampa Bay:This feels to me like a terrible spot for the Saints. The Bucs have multiple receivers to take advantage of the Saints secondary's bad habit of giving up long pass plays and a pass rush that could give the Saints struggling offensive line fits. The wild card is Jameis Winston is just as likely to throw 3 touchdowns as he is 3 interceptions.

Sunday is a big moment for Teddy Bridgewater because if the Saints can protect him he should be able to have a very good day against a Bucs defense that ranks 30th in points allowed (29.2) and 20th in yards (377.5). Tampa quietly very good on third down defense and sacks, ranking 9th for both. So if Saints don't clean up the penalties, Teddy could be in for his roughest day yet.

The Saints have lived a bit of a charmed life the last 2 weeks, getting some fortunate breaks and calls, and that can't last forever. Or can it? Who's ready for Teddy to win a shoot out game?

Saints 31-27

Houston (-5) vs Atlanta: Both of these fan bases want their head coaches fired out of a cannon. Falcons fan are one more loss from getting their wish. Texans 35-21

Seattle (pick) over Los Angeles:Are we sure the Rams are best team in NFC? Cause they look kinda 9-7ish to me. Seahawks 24-21

New England (-16.5) at Washington: Are the Patriots ever going to play either a team that has won a football game or one with a legitimate NFL quality quarterback? Their schedule is as difficult as an afternoon nap. Patriots 42-7

Chicago (-5) vs Oakland in London: Are you excited for the 9-6 Teddy Bridgewater-Chase Daniel pillow fight in 3 weeks? Exciting times I tell you. Bears 23-12

