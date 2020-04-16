NEW ORLEANS — One of the best players in the history of Thibodaux High School figures to hear his name called on day two of the NFL Draft.

Amik Robertson overcame a serious knee injury in high school to become one of America’s best college cornerbacks.

“It’s very exciting,” Robertson told Eyewitness Sports. “I worked so hard for this moment. Not only for me, but for my family, for my son.”

Amik Robertson became a Thibodaux legend while playing multiple positions as a Tiger. He’s a natural cornerback, but in his senior season, he accounted for almost 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

“Amik is the best ball-reaction skill guy I’ve ever seen on the bayou,” NFL Draft guru Mike Detillier said.

Detillier is from Lafourche Parish and has closely followed football on the bayou for more than 40 years.

The big schools were slow to pursue Robertson because he played his junior season on a torn ACL. LSU and other football powers jumped onboard late, but by then, he had committed to Louisiana Tech.

“I think LSU Coach Ed Orgeron would agree, it was the biggest mistake he made as a recruiter,” Detillier said. “He did offer, but was late.”

“I wanted to go to a place where I was wanted,” Robertson said, “and Ruston was a small town like Thibodaux.”

And at Louisiana Tech, Robertson flourished. He was immediate starter as a freshman, and became a Freshman All-American. He wound up with 14 career interceptions as a Bulldog. Twice, he was named First Team All-Conference USA, and after his junior season in 2019, he was named by the Associated Press as a Second Team All-American.

“I’m blessed to have accolades like that,” Robertson said. “And stats like that.”

In the last couple months, he says he’s heard from virtually every NFL team, including the Saints. Most draft projections say he’ll be chosen on day two of the draft, meaning either the second or third round. The only thing keeping him out of round one is a lack of ideal height, he’s 5’8.

“I wasn’t blessed with the height, but I was blessed with the talent,” Robertson said. “Height, I can’t change it, so I play bigger.”

“Yes, he’s 5’8, but he’s a feisty 5’8,” Detillier added. “He’s a tough guy in run support, and he’s in your hip pocket as a cover cornerback. To me, he’s a top 100 pick, he’s a third-round selection. He can play in the slot, he can play out wide, he can play in special teams.”

“I know day two, I’m going to be very nervous,” Robertson said. “Wherever I fall, I know I’ll be successful. I’m excited about it, but I’ve got to stay dialed in, because the goal is not just to get there, the goal is to be the best to ever do it. To be remembered.”

