NEW ORLEANS — Alright, it wasn’t a pretty win, but it’s still a win.

Teddy Bridgewater was pretty much what you’d expect, not more of that same 4-touchdown performance you saw against Tampa Bay. That was more of an outlier. This is probably what you’re going to get from Teddy Bridgewater as a starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. You’ll get a game that’s managed, a game where you’ll take some shots, not many, but basically his job is to not make mistakes or put the offense behind the chains or make that crucial mistake that sets up the opponent up in good field position.

So, basically he did his job of managing the game. He did throw one touchdown in the fourth quarter to Jared Cook, who now has two touchdowns on the year. For the most part, this is what you’re going to see from Teddy Bridgewater moving forward.

Just take that four-touchdown performance he had last week against Tampa Bay as sort of the outlier.

The defense once again came through and held the Jags to just six points. They made rookie sensation Gardner Minshew look like a rookie as he completed less than 50 percent of his passes.

Marshon Lattimore was just out of control in this game, in terms of locking down D.J. Chark. He had an interception in the third quarter. The entire secondary played very well and shutting him down. The pass rush was a factor as well as you saw Cam Jordan racking up a couple of sacks.

So, this is pretty much what you’re going to see until Drew Brees comes back – Teddy Bridgewater coming back and the defense playing pretty much out of its mind.

