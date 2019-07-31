NEW ORLEANS — The biggest news of Saints training camp so far, came on a Wednesday when players had the day off.

Thanks to a new 5-year, $100 million contract, Michael Thomas becomes the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Tulane University Sports Law Professor and NFL expert Gabe Feldman says as revenue increases in the NFL, so will player salaries across the board.

"I think it's pretty clear, this is the new bar for top end wide receivers,' Feldman said. "It's hard to argue that Michael Thomas isn't one of the best, if not the best wide receivers in the NFL, right now."

RELATED: Michael Thomas reaches 'blockbuster' $100M deal with Saints

The NFL salary cap has increased by at least $10 million per team for the sixth straight season .

It jumped from $177.2 million in 2018 to $188.2 million in 2019.

Former Saints General Manager Jim Miller said the cap keeps increasing in large measure because of the amount of money TV networks are willing to pay the NFL for the right to broadcast the games.

"It's just a great reflection of the success of the NFL, of the popularity of the NFL, of the contracts with television, the new media, all of the NFL Networks," Miller said.

Feldman said ticket prices are not expected to rise simply because the Saints are paying players like Thomas big bucks.

"Of course the owners will charge as much as they can for tickets and concessions regardless of individual players' salaries," Feldman said.

So, is Thomas worth his $20 million dollar a year price tag?

"Over three years, you know the stats, over 300 passes caught, 23 touchdowns, almost 4,000 yards," Miller said. "Usually, you've got quote possession receivers. Then you've got down the field guys. But, he gives the Saints the best of both and they obviously saw great value in him and he's rewarded for it."

"The Saints are investing more money in their quarterback, star wide receiver, but it just means they'll have less money to spend in other places," Feldman said. "But, it shouldn't have any impact on Saints fans other than we have Michael Thomas on the team for the next several years."

Thomas, who held out of the first five practices of training camp, is now expected to report to Saints camp on Thursday.