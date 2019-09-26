NEW ORLEANS — The best thing about this week is that the Saints bought themselves a mulligan by winning on the road in Seattle.

That was a game maybe we shouldn’t have won with a backup QB on the road in one of the toughest stadiums to play in, but the Saints did it!

The goal in six games without Drew Brees is to go 4-2 or 3-3 and keep the Saints in the hunt for when Brees comes back. Now, the Cowboys game is the hardest matchup the Saints play without their leader.

Last year, the Cowboys completely derailed the Saints. They held Drew Brees and Co. to 176 yards of total offense, ending the Saints 10-game win streak.

Expect to see a slightly different offense than you did last week. The way the game played out, the Saints were very conservative offensively, but I don’t think that was their plan before the game. They got the Deonte Harris punt-return touchdown, they got the Vonn Bell scoop-and-score in the second quarter, so they played with the lead. They played it smart.

Teddy Bridgewater was mistake free! But if they had fallen behind in that game we might have seen a completely different game plan. There was no reason to take chances against Seattle. I think there are going to be more reasons to take chances against the Cowboys.

I think we’ll see more Taysom Hill and a wide-open offense because the Saints are going to need to score some points.

Dallas has been terrific this season, but thankfully for the Saints this is a no stress game. We already got one of the two super hard ones and the next four, even without Drew Brees, are still winnable.

If the Saints can win this one, it would be a MONSTER victory for New Orleans again.