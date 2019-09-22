SEATTLE — It has been a rainy, drizzly morning in Seattle. It’s chilly here. The field conditions are damp.

They’re used to these types of conditions in Seattle. There were players working out on the field about 90 minutes before the game.

So, there are wet conditions in Seattle, how much that affects the offenses, I don’t know.

One thing Seattle does well, Russell Wilson does not turn the ball over. He only had 5 interceptions last year. He has none so far this season.

This is going to be an uphill battle for the Saints in one of the toughest environments early in the seasons. This would have been tough even with Drew Brees.

The way to look at this week is that it is as big a test as anything on head coach Sean Payton and his ability to be creative in a one-week window to get his team ready for a very good Seattle pass rush. I would expect to see 70 percent Teddy Bridgewater, but I do expect to see a significant amount of Taysom Hill, especially running read options, potentially trick plays.

RELATED: Forecast: Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill? How about both.

RELATED: Mouton: Sean Payton not tipping his hand on how QBs will play

I think the Saints are going to break it all out. The intensity level for the Saints is definitely cranked up.

They are thin at wide receiver. Expect to see Austin Carr and maybe undrafted rookie Jordan Humphrey playing in the slot.

It’ll be an uphill battle for the Saints. It is a test of why the team made Teddy Bridgewater the highest paid backup in the NFL. We’ll see what Sean Payton with him. It will probably be six weeks or so without Drew Brees. Test number one is today.